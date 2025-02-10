All eyes are on the political developments in Manipur after Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned from the post amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The Manipur governor accepted the resignation of Biren Singh along with his council of ministers, but requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

What's next now in Manipur? Will there be a new chief minister, or will President's Rule be imposed there?

Speculation is rife that a change of guard is likely in the state. Reports claim that the President's Rule may be imposed if the BJP fails to form an alternative government in the strife-torn state. But, amid the political upheaval and the violence, who is likely to take the top post after Biren Singh?

Among the frontrunners are former Assembly speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh, senior cabinet minister Biswajit Singh, current assembly speaker T Satyabrata Singh and state BJP in-charge Sambit Patra.

1. Yumnam Khemchand Singh Yumnam Khemchand Singh is rural development and panchayati raj minister. He was the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly. According to the Times of India, RSS-backed Khemchand has been vocal against Biren's handling of the ethnic crisis that erupted in May 2023. He was also among 19 BJP legislators who skipped a key meeting convened by the former CM last year.

Khemchand Singh said on Monday stated that all the members will accept the decision of the party's high command. "We accept the decision taken by the high command. The problem is gone. The problem we are facing now is how to bring back normalcy. As per the system of the party, whatever the party's high command decides, we have to accept it. All the members will accept the party's decision," Y Khemchand Singh told ANI when asked about who would now replace Biren Singh.

2. Biswajit Singh Biswajit Singh is the Minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology in Manipur. According to the report, his name has been in the mix for the top post since 2022. He was considered an alternative to Biren when BJP won its second consecutive term in Manipur 2022.

3. T Satyabrata Singh T Satyabrata Singh is the current Assembly Speaker in Manipur. He was also reportedly called to New Delhi for consultations and is considered as a possible pick.

4. Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh He is the education minister and a four time MLA from Nambol Assembly constituency in Bishnupur District. He won the 2022 Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

5. Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, BJP MLA from Manipur’s Heirok constituency, had earlier resigned as advisor to former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating that he was neither given any responsibility nor consulted since his appointment. He had expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s functioning.

State BJP in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held closed-door meetings with several BJP legislators at a hotel in Imphal to decide the next course of action, party sources told PTI.

According to the sources, Patra met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, municipal administration housing development minister Y Khemchand, education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and BJP MLA Th Radheshyam. Three among them are known for their strained relationship with Singh.