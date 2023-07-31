comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Manipur assault video ‘horrendous’, don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Back

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the viral video from Manipur's Thoubal district, which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob triggering a nationwide outrage, was “horrendous". The top court also said that it does not want the Manipur viral video case to be handled by the Manipur Police.

Referring to the reports that women who were shown in the video were handed over to the rioting crowd in Manipur by the cops, the Supreme Court termed it as “horrendous". “Women shown in Manipur video were handed over to rioting crowd by police, this is horrendous," the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Coming down heavily on the Manipur government and the police, the Supreme Court bench demanded to know what took 14 days for the police to register a zero FIR when the incident took place on May 4. “What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?" the court asked.

To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that the government has nothing to hide. “This court can monitor the situation," he said.

CJI DY Chandrachud also noted that the Manipur incident was not a situation like Nirbhaya. “…this is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed - that was also horrific but it was isolated. Here we are dealing with systemic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence."

“So to restore a sense of faith in the administration, a court-appointed team has its own message to send that the highest appointed court is deeply concerned- it will send officers with no political alignment," he said.

The Supreme Court also demanded to know what package is the Centre providing to Manipur for rehabilitation. “We would also want to know package for rehabilitation being provided to state for affected people. Inform us what kind of legal aid you are providing to victims," it said.

The top court also said it would like to know how many people have been arrested so far and how many zero FIRs have been registered in Manipur while stressing that the time was running out. “There is a great need to have healing touch in state," it said.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 04:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout