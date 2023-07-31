Manipur assault video ‘horrendous’, don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The Supreme Court said on Monday that the Manipur video showing sexual assault of two women was ‘horrendous’, adding that it doesn't want the state police to handle it
The Supreme Court said on Monday that the viral video from Manipur's Thoubal district, which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob triggering a nationwide outrage, was “horrendous". The top court also said that it does not want the Manipur viral video case to be handled by the Manipur Police.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×