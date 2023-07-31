Coming down heavily on the Manipur government and the police, the Supreme Court bench demanded to know what took 14 days for the police to register a zero FIR when the incident took place on May 4. “What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?" the court asked.

