A delegation of 20 opposition MPs from I.N.D.I.A alliance will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the northeastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3. Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation, according to PTI reports.

Opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state over the past few days, however, they were denied permission in view of the situation there. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.

They have been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

Meanwhile, the central government is desperately trying to find ways to pacify the state violence by communicating with Kuki and Meiti community leaders. On Wednesday, the centre's appointed IB official for the Northeast, Akshay Mishra, held talks with the leaders of Kuki militant groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government.

In another round of talks, the government talked with the representatives of the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

A months-long of inter-mediation by the central government between the two communities is now focused on bringing peace to the state. The centre was engaged in talks before the May violence for a political solution. But the current series of conversations between the centre, and the two communities are mainly focused on finding a solution to the ongoing violence in the state.

In a recent incident of violence, nearly 30 houses were gutted in fire after a mob set them on fire in Manipur's Moreh district on Wednesday. The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border. The mob also partially burnt the Forest Guest House at Moreh.

Afterwards, a gun battle also broke out between the attackers and the security forces. Days ago, two security force buses were set on fire in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

As efforts are going on to bring a solution to the violence in Manipur, the political solution to bridge the gap between Meiti and Kuki communities remains at a standstill.