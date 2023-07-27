Manipur: INDIA alliance to visit violence-hit northeast state on July 29-301 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST
A delegation of 20 opposition MPs from the I.N.D.I.A alliance will visit Manipur to assess the situation in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence. The central government is in talks with community leaders to find a solution to the ongoing violence.
A delegation of 20 opposition MPs from I.N.D.I.A alliance will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the northeastern state which is riven with ethnic violence since May 3. Several MPs of the 26-party alliance INDIA will be part of the delegation, according to PTI reports.
