Manipur News: Amid violent ethnic clashes, what unites Kuki and Meitei community?2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Mistrust in Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh unites warring communities in the violence-stricken state. Calls for his resignation have grown amid a failure to address the recent crisis.
A common mistrust in Manipur chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh- that is what unites the otherwise warring communities in violence stricken north eastern state of Manipur. The 12th Chief Minister of Manipur since 2017, N Biren Singh has faced increasing demands of resignation from opposition parties as the crisis in the state surged.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×