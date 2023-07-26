Manipur news: As Centre prepares to face queries, looking at ‘fake news’ that triggered sexual assault incidents3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 05:41 PM IST
In Manipur, a matriarchal society, rumours of sexual harassment led to a mob attacking Kuki Zo women, in revenge for previous attacks on Meitei women.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP-NDA alliance prepares to face opposition queries on violence stricken Manipur following a no confidence motion that was tabled by Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, fake news, rumours and fault lines seem to emerge into what triggered the sexual assault of Kuki Zo women on 4 May.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×