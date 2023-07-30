'State, Centre have their eyes closed': I.N.D.I.A MPs upon returning from Manipur. 10 points3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Opposition INDIA bloc slammed PM Narendra Modi over Manipur violence, in a memorandum submitted to Manipur governor, the opposition leaders demanded peace and rehabilitation.
A 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses including Congress leaders and MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi visited violence stricken Manipur. On Sunday, 30 July, the delegation handed over a memorandum to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×