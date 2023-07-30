A 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses including Congress leaders and MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi visited violence stricken Manipur. On Sunday, 30 July, the delegation handed over a memorandum to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress' Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation included Sushmita Dev (TMC), Mahua Maji (JMM), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP), Chaudhary Jayant Singh (RLD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), N K Premachandran (RSP) and T Thirumavalavan (VCK).

JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and his party colleague Aneel Prasad Hegde, CPI's Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)'s A A Rahim, SP's Javed Ali Khan, IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer, AAP's Sushil Gupta, VCK's D Ravikumar and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh of the Congress were also part of the delegation.

Here are 10 points to the INDIA bloc visiting Manipur

-The Governor and the visiting delegation, during their interaction, suggested that a multi-party delegation be sent to violence-hit Manipur. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) members arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday from Manipur.

-Opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence", showing "brazen indifference" to the ongoing situation in the northeastern state.

-Upon meeting the governor after visiting the violence stricken state, the opposition leaders condemned the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government and chief minister N Biren Singh of having closed their eyes to the problems in the state.

-The opposition leaders also alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government has not done enough for Manipur.

-" Both state govt and central govt are not taking any major steps for Manipur. Big things are being said in Delhi and even outside the country...people don't have food & medicines in their homes, children don't have any facilities to study, college students can't go to college. Nothing is being done to end the fight between two communities...state govt and central govt have their eyes closed", said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after returning from Manipur

-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha urged the Kuki and Meitei communities to cooperate in restoring peace and harmony in the state saying that there is "no alternative to peace anywhere".

"We want peace to be restored in Manipur. Peace with justice. Our only demand is that both communities should live in harmony. The situation in Manipur is dangerous. Be it Madhya Pradesh or Manipur, there is no alternative to peace anywhere," Jha said while talking to the media.

-Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who was also the part of visiting delegation, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit the north eastern state.

"People welcomed us there (Manipur). NDA alliance and Prime Minister Modi should also visit Manipur," Gogoi said while speaking to ANI.

-The 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

"From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months," the memorandum read.

-More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

-Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With agency inputs)