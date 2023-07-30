-" Both state govt and central govt are not taking any major steps for Manipur. Big things are being said in Delhi and even outside the country...people don't have food & medicines in their homes, children don't have any facilities to study, college students can't go to college. Nothing is being done to end the fight between two communities...state govt and central govt have their eyes closed", said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after returning from Manipur