The Manipur issue is likely to remain the highlight of Parliament monsoon session for the fourth day with opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement , while government insisting Home minister Amit Shah speaks on it.

Sources close to development said the government has already tried to resolve the issue through discussion. Urging opposition to let the House function smoothly, Shah earlier said, "I urge all the respected members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, many members have demanded a discussion by the ruling party and the opposition, I am ready for the discussion. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion."

And as per media reports, even defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to top opposition leaders over phone.

But, opposition is adamant to not to give in to the government's request.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told NDTV “There has been a horrendous loss of lives... there were rapes and violence and displacement. And now it is spreading. In Mizoram, there has been a backlash and Meities are fleeing the state." He also stated that there no greater issue right now that need PM's attention.

Meanwhile, as BJP also attacked that opposition should also answer about the sexual atrocities in non-BJP states, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, as quoted by ANI, “Are you comparing any one state to Manipur (situation)? There is no law and order there. Has this been happening anywhere else? It is not right to take someone else's example to hide their weakness. You have the right to speak there (in the states concerned), you have your people there. We have the right to question here in the Parliament, so we are doing it."

How Centre plans to table 31 bills amid the protests?

During the monsoon session, the government plans to address 31 bills, including one to replace the Ordinance controlling Delhi bureaucrats and another focusing on data protection.

Source close to the development cited, as reported by NDTV, this is why the government will now insist on settling its legislative work, sources said. If a bill has to be passed amid uproar, it will be done.

However, to limit the debate around sexual atrocities and focus more on legislative works, the Centre will focus its reply in parliament only to Manipur, there will be no mention of violence in Opposition-ruled states, sources said.

A parliamentary party meeting of the BJP was conducted on Tuesday morning to chalk out the strategy for the Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw among others were seen arriving for the meeting that began at 9:30 am. The meeting had been convened to discuss crucial organisational matters with party MPs