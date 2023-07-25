Manipur row likely to rock Parliament monsoon session for fourth day: How Centre plans to table 31 bills?2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Opposition demands PM Modi's statement on Manipur issue, while government insists Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on it. Government plans to address 31 bills during the session, focusing on legislative work and limiting debate on sexual atrocities.
The Manipur issue is likely to remain the highlight of Parliament monsoon session for the fourth day with opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement, while government insisting Home minister Amit Shah speaks on it.
