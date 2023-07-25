Meanwhile, as BJP also attacked that opposition should also answer about the sexual atrocities in non-BJP states, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, as quoted by ANI, “Are you comparing any one state to Manipur (situation)? There is no law and order there. Has this been happening anywhere else? It is not right to take someone else's example to hide their weakness. You have the right to speak there (in the states concerned), you have your people there. We have the right to question here in the Parliament, so we are doing it."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}