Manipur violence: A 21-member delegation from the grand Opposition alliance , I.N.D.I.A, is set to arrive at Imphal airport on Saturday to assess the ground situation. The two-day visit (29 and 30 July) follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , which has resulted in repeated disruptions and adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.

List of 21 MPs going to Manipur:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress)

Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)

K Suresh (Congress)

Phulo Devi Netam (Congress)

Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh (JDU)

Sushmita Dev (TMC)

Kanimozhi (DMK)

Sandosh Kumar (CPI)

AA Rahim CPI(M)

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD)

Javed Ali Khan (SP)

Mahua Maji (JMM)

PP Mohammed Faizal (NCP)

Aneel Prasad Hegde (JDU)

ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

NK Premachandran (RSP)

Sushil Gupta (AAP)

Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena (UBT)

D Ravikumar (VCK)

Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK)

Jayant Singh (RLD)

As per the schedule, the delegation split into two teams, will reach the Imphal airport at noon on Saturday and will leave for Churachandpur, the epicentre of the ethnic violence in the state. The delegation will likely hold a press conference at 8.30 pm later in the day.

MANIPUR VIOLENCE

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives. Several people have been displaced and their properties have also been damaged. The state is reeling from the worst ethnic clashes between the majority of the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

A video from Manipur where two women paraded naked and then sexually assaulted, jolted the country days before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The Manipur Police have got in touch with the two victims. A team of women officials and personnel from the Manipur police was formed to probe the case.

The officials said the team had met the family members as well as the two women and the process of recording their statements has begun.

The process of identifying eyewitnesses and recording their statements has also begun.

Police have arrested as many as seven people including a juvenile in connection with the case so far.

The CBI is also probing the heinous incident.