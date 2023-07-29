Manipur updates: List of MPs going to violence-hit state today2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Manipur violence updates: The two-day visit (29 and 30 July) follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Manipur violence: A 21-member delegation from the grand Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, is set to arrive at Imphal airport on Saturday to assess the ground situation. The two-day visit (29 and 30 July) follows a chorus from the Opposition members for a debate on the Manipur situation and a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has resulted in repeated disruptions and adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.
