20 MPs from 16 parties will visit Manipur today. Details here

Speaking about the visit to Manipur, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are going there not to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur. We have been appealing to the government to find a solution to the sensitive situation which has emerged in Manipur. It is not a law & order situation but there is communal violence there. It is also affecting its neighbouring states. The government has not fulfilled its responsibility. We are going to assess the real situation on the ground in Manipur".