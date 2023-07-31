comScore
Manipur Violence: Centre wants discussion at 2 pm in Parliament today, says Piyush Goyal
Parliament Monsoon Session: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the central government wants discussions on Manipur violence at 2 pm in the House today. He reaffirms that the Centre is ready to discuss the situation of the violence-hit northeast state.

“We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House," said Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal as quoted by ANI.

Sources further informed that INDIA parties' floor leaders will meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to demand that MPs delegation who visited Manipur should be allowed to speak in their respective House to tell the ground reality of Manipur. 

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also urged the opposition parties to come inside the Parliament and participate in discussions. He reminded that the government is ready for discussion on Manipur violence from day 1. 

“We want discussions from day 1. What is stopping them (Opposition) from holding talks?... They only run away from discussions rather than taking part in them...This clearly shows that they are doing politics…," Anurag Thakur told media persons. 

The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions and protests by the opposition, leading to an adjournment until 2 pm. The opposition has persistently sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament regarding the Manipur issue.

INDIA alliance's 21 opposition MPs signed the document demanding urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to Manipur on Sunday.

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the opposition leaders wrote, "We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent".

Since May 3, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tragically, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and several hundred have been injured as a result of the violent confrontations.

The population of Manipur consists of Meiteis, who make up approximately 53% of the total population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and Tribals, specifically Nagas and Kukis, who constitute slightly over 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
