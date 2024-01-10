Manipur CM Biren Singh to set up all-tribe panel to re-consider Scheduled Tribe status for Kukis
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that an all-tribe committee would be formed to decide on whether the Chin Kuki community would remain on the Scheduled Tribes list of the state.
Manipur witnessed fatal ethnic violence in 2023 that was triggered with the proposal to to include the majority Meitei indigenous community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Now Manipur Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh has informed that the state is considering setting up a panel to discuss the Scheduled Tribe status of Kukis in the state.