Manipur violence fallout: Will BJP government collapse after NPP pulls support? Numbers explained here

  • The NPP holds seven seats in the 60-member legislative assembly, but the move is unlikely to destabilize the government, as the BJP maintains a clear majority with 32 seats.

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Conrad Sangma-led NPP holds seven seats in the 60-member legislative assembly
Conrad Sangma-led NPP holds seven seats in the 60-member legislative assembly(Rahul Singh)

In a significant political development, the National People’s Party (NPP), led by Conrad Sangma, has announced its decision to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in Manipur over deteriorating law and order situation. The NPP holds seven seats in the 60-member legislative assembly, but the move is unlikely to destabilize the government, as the BJP maintains a clear majority with 32 seats.

Kuki People’s Alliance which has 2 seats withdrew its support to Biren Singh government in August 2023.

Despite the withdrawal of these nine MLAs, the BJP remains in a strong position with its 32 seats, ensuring it retains a simple majority in the assembly.

The BJP’s allies, including JD(U) with six seats, and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) with five seats, continue to support the government, alongside three independent MLAs. This solidifies the BJP's control, even as cracks appear within the coalition.

The decision by the KPA and the NPP to part ways highlights growing tensions within the ruling alliance, although it does not immediately impact the BJP’s ability to govern.

Seat distribution in Manipur Assembly: BJP holds majority

Here is the current seat distribution among the political parties in the state:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 32 seats

Naga People’s Front (NPF): 5 seats

National People’s Party (NPP): 7 seats

Janata Dal (United) [JDU]: 6 seats

Indian National Congress (INC): 5 seats

Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA): 2 seats

Independents (IND): 3 seats

Follow Manipur violence live updates here

Manipur violence escalates: Protesters attack politicians' residences

The volatile situation in Manipur, plagued by ethnic strife since May last year, intensified following the discovery of bodies of women and children. The recovery of three bodies from a river, believed to be among six missing persons, triggered widespread unrest on Saturday.

Angry protesters targeted the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, including the house of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law in Imphal. The protesters ransacked properties, setting them ablaze, while security forces used tear gas to control the mob. In response, the government imposed prohibitory orders in five districts indefinitely and suspended internet services in parts of the state to curb further escalation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur on Sunday. Upon returning to Delhi after cancelling his election rallies in Maharashtra, Shah directed top security officials to take urgent steps to restore peace in the violence-hit Northeastern state.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsManipur violence fallout: Will BJP government collapse after NPP pulls support? Numbers explained here

