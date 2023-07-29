A delegation of opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc left for Manipur on Saturday to understand the ground reality of the clash-hit state. At least 21 leaders from the 16 Opposition parties boarded an IndiGo flight for Manipur. Before leaving for Manipur, the leaders slammed the Centre for not taking up the responsibility to mitigate the crisis in Manipur . The leaders assured that they will assess the situation and will inform the Parliament about it on Monday.

The 21 MPs going to Manipur are:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress)

Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)

K Suresh (Congress)

Phulo Devi Netam (Congress)

Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh (JDU)

Sushmita Dev (TMC)

Kanimozhi (DMK)

Sandosh Kumar (CPI)

AA Rahim CPI(M)

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD)

Javed Ali Khan (SP)

Mahua Maji (JMM)

PP Mohammed Faizal (NCP)

Aneel Prasad Hegde (JDU)

ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)

NK Premachandran (RSP)

Sushil Gupta (AAP)

Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena (UBT)

D Ravikumar (VCK)

Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK)

Jayant Singh (RLD)

AAP MP Sushil Gupta said, "The government is not ready for discussion and the PM is not coming to the Parliament. So, we've decided to visit Manipur to see the situation on the ground".

NCP-Sharad Pawar faction MP PP Mohammed Faizal said, "We are going to Manipur today to understand the agonies and atrocities faced by the people there. We want to hear their expectations...As opposition MPs, we will support in all ways to bring normalcy there".

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI news agency, "We are going there not to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur. We have been appealing to the government to find a solution to the sensitive situation which has emerged in Manipur. It is not a law & order situation but there is communal violence there. It is also affecting its neighbouring states. The government has not fulfilled its responsibility. We are going to assess the real situation on the ground in Manipur...".

"In the coming week, we want to keep before the Parliament what the concerns of people of Manipur...Those who used to talk about one India have created two sides in Manipur...," Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev, who is part of the delegation of MPs of the Opposition alliance INDIA to Manipur today, says, "We will try to meet members of both the communities. The people of Manipur need to be heard. It is the state government's responsibility to provide security to us..."

On the other hand, Union Minister, Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur took a dig at INDIA alliance and said, "It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state...When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state...In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?"

The Opposition MPs have sought to use helicopters in Manipur and if allowed, they will visit the far-flung areas of Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.