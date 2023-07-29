Manipur violence: INDIA alliance says, ‘trying to understand situation’; BJP calls it ‘showoff’2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Manipur updates: Opposition MPs from INDIA bloc visit Manipur to assess the ground reality of the clash-hit state.
A delegation of opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc left for Manipur on Saturday to understand the ground reality of the clash-hit state. At least 21 leaders from the 16 Opposition parties boarded an IndiGo flight for Manipur. Before leaving for Manipur, the leaders slammed the Centre for not taking up the responsibility to mitigate the crisis in Manipur. The leaders assured that they will assess the situation and will inform the Parliament about it on Monday.
