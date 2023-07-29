On the other hand, Union Minister, Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur took a dig at INDIA alliance and said, "It is just a showoff by the INDIA alliance MPs who have gone to Manipur. The opposition & its allies never spoke when Manipur used to burn during their rule in the state...When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state...In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?"