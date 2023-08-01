Manipur Violence: INDIA alliance to protest against Centre across Jharkhand today1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:32 AM IST
INDIA alliance will also demand the imposition of President's Rule in violence-hit Manipur.
INDIA alliance will stage statewide protests in Jharkhand today, Tuesday, August 2, to oppose the Manipur viral video incident in which two women were paraded naked in the strife-torn northeast state. The opposition bloc will also press for its demand to impose President's Rule in Manipur.
