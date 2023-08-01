INDIA alliance will stage statewide protests in Jharkhand today, Tuesday, August 2, to oppose the Manipur viral video incident in which two women were paraded naked in the strife-torn northeast state. The opposition bloc will also press for its demand to impose President's Rule in Manipur.

“We have decided to stage a demonstration near Raj Bhavan in Ranchi and collectorates of other districts in the state on August 1 to protest the incident of parading of women in Manipur," State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told media persons as quoted by the news agency PTI.

He said that the opposition leaders will also submit a memorandum to the President through the Jharkhand governor and urge her to immediately impose President's Rule in the northeastern state.

Thakur slammed the BJP-led double-engine government over Manipur violence, saying that the Centre and Manipur leadership have failed to stop crimes against women in the northeastern state. He added that the INDIA alliance cannot further tolerate assault on women in Manipur.

The decision was taken in the meeting that was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam, senior Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey, Rajya Sabha MP from JMM Vijay Hansda, senior JMM leader Vinod Kumar Pandey, Jharkhand JD (U) president Khiru Mahto, RJD’s Rajesh Yadav, CPI’s Ajay Singh and Janaradan Singh from CPI (ML).

Since May 3, ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tragically, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and several hundred have been injured as a result of the violent confrontations.

The population of Manipur consists of Meiteis, who make up approximately 53% of the total population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, and Tribals, specifically Nagas and Kukis, who constitute slightly over 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)