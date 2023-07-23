Amid unrest in Manipur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that atrocities against women in any state are heart-wrenching.

Speaking to media here in New Delhi, Thakur said, "It is the state's responsibility to take charge and reduce crime against women...I would request the opposition not to run away from discussions...The opposition should not politicise such sensitive issues', ANI reported.

In relation to the incident involving the parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, the Manipur Police have made significant progress by arresting six individuals thus far. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the authorities are committed to bringing all those involved to justice, PTI reported.

The 26 Opposition parties, which announced a new Alliance—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA—on Tuesday, also tried to push a number of adjournment motions so that the Manipur issue could be discussed by setting aside the scheduled agenda on the first day of the Monsoon session. These notices were given in the Rajya Sabha by several leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, under Rule 267 for the suspension of business.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, however, referred to some of the other notices he received for a short-duration discussion (Rule 176), which does not call for the scheduled agenda to be set aside. “Various members have demanded a short-duration discussion on Manipur. Members are keen to engage in discussion on Manipur. I have considered those notices. Now, I have to consult the date and time from the Leader of the House (Union minister Piyush Goyal)," Dhankar said after Goyal announced that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur situation.

Recently, in Manipur, the police and central forces have increased security measures throughout the state to prevent any potential outbreaks of violence following the circulation of a viral video that surfaced on July 19.

The unrest in Manipur was sparked by a court ruling that urged the government to extend special benefits, which were previously exclusive to the Kuki-Zo community, to the Meitei population as well. This decision led to widespread violence and conflict in the region.

Tragically, the violence has resulted in a significant loss of life, with at least 130 people reported killed. Additionally, the situation has forced more than 50,000 people to leave their homes in search of safety.

Many of these displaced individuals sought refuge in government-run camps to escape the violence and find some semblance of security. The situation remains tense and challenging as authorities work to restore peace and address the humanitarian needs of those affected by the unrest.

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister N Biren Singh evaded a question over the demand for him to step down, stating that his job was to restore peace to the state and ensure that the perpetrators of the alleged incident in the viral video are brought to book.

(With inputs from agencies)