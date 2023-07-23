Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, however, referred to some of the other notices he received for a short-duration discussion (Rule 176), which does not call for the scheduled agenda to be set aside. “Various members have demanded a short-duration discussion on Manipur. Members are keen to engage in discussion on Manipur. I have considered those notices. Now, I have to consult the date and time from the Leader of the House (Union minister Piyush Goyal)," Dhankar said after Goyal announced that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur situation.