Manipur Violence News: CM Biren Singh's son-in-law bats for 'disarmament', says ‘top priority’ is for state to...2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
While the ruling dispensation in Manipur and the Centre has been unable to curb the violence, CM Biren Singh's son-in -law and BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Saturday said, ‘Disarmament is key’.
Violence-stricken Manipur awaits a parliamentary discussion after the Opposition INDIA bloc filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, while tensions in the north eastern state refuses to die down.
Earlier on Thursday, Manipur police had indicated tension was prevailing and the situation was tense. Police in its press note issued on August 3 said that there have been sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.
The ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on 3 May, has by now claimed over hundred lives, injured many and displaced several more.
Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.
Meanwhile, amid the Opposition's demand for imposition of President's Rule in light of ethnic strife and violence that has ripped Manipur apart for the better part of three months now, the state Cabinet on Friday recommended that Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on August 21.
"The state cabinet has recommended to the Governor for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on 21st August 2023," read a notification issued on August 4.
The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered logjam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding for a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the viral video.