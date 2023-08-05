Violence-stricken Manipur awaits a parliamentary discussion after the Opposition INDIA bloc filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, while tensions in the north eastern state refuses to die down.

On Saturday fresh violence in Bishnupur caused three people to die, according to Manipur Police. Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh and the central government has come under fire after a video surfaced on social media showing two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men. While the ruling dispensation in the state and the Centre has been unable to curb the violence, CM Biren Singh's Son-in -law and BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Saturday told news agency ANI, ‘Disarmament is key’. The BJP MLA said that disarming of ‘insurgent groups’, ‘so-called foreign militia’ would help curb the ongoing violence in the state. “For me personally, if you ask me, we need to disarm. Disarmament is key right now. Disarmament from the insurgent groups, disarmament from the so-called foreign militia which we believe are there, disarmament also from those that are looted from the Police machinery. This is very important, I think, a top priority that the Government needs to do", Rajkumar Imo Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur police had indicated tension was prevailing and the situation was tense. Police in its press note issued on August 3 said that there have been sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.

The ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on 3 May, has by now claimed over hundred lives, injured many and displaced several more.

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Meanwhile, amid the Opposition's demand for imposition of President's Rule in light of ethnic strife and violence that has ripped Manipur apart for the better part of three months now, the state Cabinet on Friday recommended that Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on August 21.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Governor for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on 21st August 2023," read a notification issued on August 4.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered logjam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding for a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the viral video.