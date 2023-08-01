As Manipur issue continues to disrupt the Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday justified the opposition's demand for discussion stating that it is a ‘rarest of rare circumstances’.

"It must be for the first time in history that over 65 MPs have given notices under Rule 267. The Chair categorically stated that 267 discussion can happen only under the rarest of rare circumstances. I want to ask the BJP government that isn't it the rarest of rare case?" says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

The stalemate in Parliament continues as both sides have taken a rigid stand on Manipur. The opposition wants a comprehensive discussion without any time limit and a statement by the prime minister, while the government says although it was ready for a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state, the opposition does not want one.

Raghav Chadha (AAP) said nearly 65 Rajya Sabha MPs have given notice and want a detailed discussion on Manipur.

"We have urged the chairman to hold a comprehensive discussion on Manipur and parliamentary history says that the prime minister should participate in this discussion. We would want that as the head of government, the prime minister should come to Parliament and put across his points on what the government intends to do on the Manipur situation," he said.

Sushmita Dev (TMC) said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the prime minister is not willing to come to Parliament and even listen to us or the BJP members," she said.

"It is a complete injustice to the people of Manipur. We fail to understand why the prime minister of India is running away from participating in a debate in Rajya Sabha, it is an insult to parliamentary democracy," Dev added.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker is likely to discuss the no-confidence motion against the PM Narendra Modi government on August 8 and 9, a reply on the same is expected on August 10.

(With agency inputs)