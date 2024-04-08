Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Northeast emerged as New India’s greatest success story in the past decade since his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power at the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister gave an interview to Assam Tribune and shared it on his social media handles. Here are 10 things the prime minister said in the interview:

The Northeast, the prime minister said, has been transformed into an abundant region from an abandoned region due to his government's firm commitment to change the status quo through policies of integration.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 explosive crisis factors in Gujarat BJP“Today, the Northeast has emerged as New India’s greatest success story. In the last five years, the investments we made towards the development of the region are nearly four times more than the funds allocated by the Congress government or any other previous government in the past," PM Modi said in the interview.

The prime minister said that for decades after Independence, the northeastern states were relegated to the margins. He also accused the successive Congress governments of giving step-motherly treatment to the people of the Northeast because, he said, for them the potential electoral gains in the region were too little.

“In the last 10 years, it is visible how we have ended the Northeast’s isolation and developed it as Bharat’s gateway to the East. I have visited the Northeast nearly 70 times, which is probably more than the total number of visits made by all the prime ministers before me. Since 2015, Union ministers have visited the Northeast more than 680 times," the prime minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Developed Arunachal The PM has reiterated that The PM has reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is, was and shall always be an integral part of Bharat. Today, he said, the development works were reaching Arunachal and the Northeast like the first rays of the sun, faster than ever before.

The prime minister said his government dealt with insurgency firmly while ensuring that common people are embraced with great care and compassion. "As a result, while we have significantly controlled insurgency, we have also been able to win the trust of our people and ensure peace," he said, mentioning 11 peace agreements signed in the region in the last 10 years.

The prime minister said that more than 9,500 insurgents have surrendered since 2014 and joined the mainstream of the society in the region. Compared to 2014, there has been a 71 per cent reduction in insurgency incidents in 2023, he said.

Assam sends 14 members to Lok Sabha. The BJP won 9 of the 14 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the 14 Lok Sabha seats will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

On Manipur violence, the prime minister said it was a collective responsibility to deal with the situation sensitively. He said his government has dedicated the best resources and administrative machinery to resolve the ongoing conflict. There has been a marked improvement in the situation because of the timely intervention of the Union government and efforts made by the state government.

Home Minister Amit Shah stayed in Manipur while the conflict was at its peak, holding 15-plus meetings with various stakeholders to help resolve the conflict. The Union government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the state government," he said.

The prime minister said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from most parts of the Northeast due to the improved security situation. "We have successfully negotiated Border Dispute Settlement Agreements between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh which has put an end to the longstanding dispute concerning 123 villages along the border. We have resolved the 50-year-old dispute between Assam and Meghalaya," he said.

The prime minister said that the infrastructural boost that the Northeast region has been given since 2014 has helped it connect with the rest of the country like never before. He cited projects including Bogibeel Bridge and Bhupen Hazarika Setu that, he claimed, have eased the difficulty of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prime minister listed many firsts that have happened in the Northeast in the last 10 years.

“Meghalaya came on India’s rail network after 67 years of Independence. Nagaland got its second railway station after 100 years. The first goods train reached Rani Gaidinliu railway station in Manipur. The Northeast got its first semi-high-speed train. Sikkim got its first airport. Just imagine the scarcity created and the level of neglect by the previous governments. The number of airports has increased from 9 to 17, operationalising 74 routes under the UDAN scheme," he said

The prime minister said that since 2014, more than ₹14,000 crore has been spent to promote higher education in the region. He mentioned the country's first Sports University that has come up in Manipur.

“We are building more than 200 Khelo India centres across the eight states. More than 4,000 startups have emerged from this region in the last decade," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also touched upon the influx of Myanmar nationals into India and steps taken to address this. "These steps include the decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar, increased and effective deployment of Border Guarding Forces on the Indo-Myanmar border, Close coordination amongst various security agencies, etc," the PM said, adding that his government see peace and stability return to Myanmar at the earliest.

The prime minister said that 5G connectivity is being established even in the remotest corners of the Northeast. "The border villages are now part of the Vibrant Villages Programme, demonstrating how last-mile connectivity is reaching the unreached," he said.

