Manipur Violence: 'We are ready for discussion in Parliament,' says Rajnath Singh2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Opposition parties in India are demanding a discussion in Parliament over the violence in Manipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says the government is ready for discussion.
As the opposition parties are mounting an attack on the Centre over Manipur violence since the Monsoon session began, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government is ready for discussion in Parliament.
