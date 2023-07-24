As the opposition parties are mounting an attack on the Centre over Manipur violence since the Monsoon session began, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government is ready for discussion in Parliament.

While speaking in the parliament, Defence Minister said, “We are ready for discussion in Parliament."

Meanwhile, Several opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), led by the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, have submitted adjournment notices under Rule 267 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The notices are requesting a discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister. Alongside Kharge, other MPs, including Raghav Chadha from AAP, Naseer Hussain, Jebi Mather, and Amee Jagnik from Congress, and Ranjeet Ranjan, have also given adjournment notices, calling for a discussion under Rule 267 and a statement from the Prime Minister on the matter.

"We demand a statement to be made by the Prime Minister in the House on the burning and emotive issue of Manipur which is adversely affecting the Indian democratic polity followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," Kharge said in his notice.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Centre and state Government's failure to control the raging violence and to restore peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur...," the notice said.

"Home Minister's absolute failure in resolving the issue at hand and establishing and facilitating the peace process and efforts in the state despite his visit to the state," the Congress president said in his notice.

Violence has been ongoing in Manipur since May 3 due to protests against the High Court's order urging the state government to assess the possibility of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. This status would allow them to purchase lands in hilly regions.

The Meitei community, primarily residing in the Imphal valley and neighboring areas, has requested the ST status due to their growing population and the need for additional land resources.

PM Modi said, "I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society. No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," he said in ahead of the beginning of the Parliament Monsoon session.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

(With inputs from agencies)