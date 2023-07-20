Opposition parties on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘silence on the Manipur violence’ far too long. This was despite that fact that PM Modi, earlier today, stated the he is ‘pained’ by the sexual atrocities against women in Manipur and promised to take strict action against the culprits. Responding to Modi's comments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. “We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it...We want to discuss it when he speaks inside the Parliament. He has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice. Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself."" Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “...PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there..." Earlier in the day, Owaisi, took to Twitter, to point out, “The PM@PMOIndia at last spoke on Manipur after 2 Months of continuing Genocide of Kuki tribes,question that the Govt must answer but for the horrible video will Modi have reacted?"

This comes a day after a video of the women being paraded and molested by a gang of men in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media, sparking fresh tensions in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Manipur: Opposition parties demand discussion

Following this, opposition parties has demanded that issues in context to violence in Manipur to be discussed at the Parliament and they insisted that discussion is held in presence of PM Modi.

Meanwhile, speaking on sexual atrocities in Manipur, PM Modi, earlier in the day, said, “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared"

“Who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame."

