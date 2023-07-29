The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the viral video in Manipur of two women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men. The video had gone viral on social media last week ahead of the Parliament session, prompting statements from the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India.

Also Read: Manipur LIVE updates

The Manipur police had registered a case against unidentified armed persons under sections of abduction, gang rape and murder at Nongpol Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on May 18. CBI has now taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police as its own as per the agency's procedure.

CBI has already deployed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Manipur under a DIG-rank officer. The federal agency is already handling six other cases of violence in the northeastern state and a few more women officers and forensic experts are expected to be sent soon.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh had asked for a CBI probe in the sexual assault case on July 26 while Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave his assent to the request on July 27.

The central government has also asked the Supreme Court to transfer the trial of Manipur violence case outside of Manipur. Centre has also asked requested the top court for completion of trial, of the entire case regarding violence in Manipur, including the gang-rape case, in six months.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The video from Manipur, coming ahead of the monsoon session of parliament, generated furore in the house, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.