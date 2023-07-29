Manipur viral video case: CBI takes over investigation, more officers to be dispatched soon1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST
CBI takes over investigation of Manipur viral video case involving the assault of two women by a mob.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the viral video in Manipur of two women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men. The video had gone viral on social media last week ahead of the Parliament session, prompting statements from the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India.
