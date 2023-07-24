Manipur BJP MLA claims violence a result of CM Biren Singh government's ‘complicity’3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Ethnic clashes in Manipur have escalated with the circulation of viral videos showing Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by Meitei men. Manipur BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip has written an opinion article claiming that the violence is a result of state complicity.
Manipur Viral Video news: India's northeastern state of Manipur has been burning for almost three months now. The violence that broke as ethnic clashes has taken a gruesome turn wherein videos of Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men went viral earlier last week.
