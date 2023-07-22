‘Manipur incident is sad’, says BJP MP Brij Bhushan, Jairam Ramesh quips ‘yahi dekhna....’2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is on bail in a sexual harassment case, condemned the recent incident in Manipur where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted.
Wrestling Federation of India Chief and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is out on interim bail in a sexual harassment case of female wrestlers, on Saturday said that the recent incident in Manipur is condemnable as well as called it a sad incident in independent India.
A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in the sexual harassment case registered by several wrestlers.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday while allowing the bail petition, directed accused persons to furnish a personal bail bond of ₹25,000 each.
A six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan said, "I had said in the beginning that this (wrestlers' protest) is because of the policy. Now videos of the affected players are coming, they are going to court, so you can understand what was the reason (behind the protest), now it has come in front of the country. Things are becoming clear now."
Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.
Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints.
One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed for a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.
Further mentioning assault incidents against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal, Brij Bhushan said, "These incidents are also being reported in Rajasthan and West Bengal.So many people died during the elections... But those politicians are following their own Dharma?"