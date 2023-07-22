Wrestling Federation of India Chief and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is out on interim bail in a sexual harassment case of female wrestlers, on Saturday said that the recent incident in Manipur is condemnable as well as called it a sad incident in independent India.

While the irony of the situation played itself out, the BJP MP was heard saying, “Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has also made remarks on the matter. I condemn this incident" at a time when opposition has been prying the cabinet head to indulge in an open debate about the Manipur incident during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament. "The situation in Manipur was difficult. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also camped there...The Manipur incident is very sad. This is a very sad incident which has happened in Independent India. Prime Minister has taken cognisance of the matter. He has also made remarks on the matter. I condemn this incident," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said while speaking to media. The atrocity meted out to two Kuki Zo women by a huge mob of Meitei men in Manipur unfolded on 4 May and yet failed to garner any action on the part of the BJP ruled state authorities or the Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Five people were arrested and sent to police custody only after a video of the sexual harassment became viral on social media two days ago. Meanwhile the opposition has amped their attack on the ruling dispensation citing inaction for over two months on the dreadful incident. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter sharing a video of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan condemning the Manipur ‘incident’.

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in the sexual harassment case registered by several wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday while allowing the bail petition, directed accused persons to furnish a personal bail bond of ₹25,000 each.

A six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan said, "I had said in the beginning that this (wrestlers' protest) is because of the policy. Now videos of the affected players are coming, they are going to court, so you can understand what was the reason (behind the protest), now it has come in front of the country. Things are becoming clear now."

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints.

One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed for a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Further mentioning assault incidents against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal, Brij Bhushan said, "These incidents are also being reported in Rajasthan and West Bengal.So many people died during the elections... But those politicians are following their own Dharma?"