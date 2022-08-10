Manish Sisodia demands CBI probe in 6,000 cr MCD scam, writes letter to LG

This comes a day after the Delhi government accused the Delhi MCD of colliding with two toll tax companies, resulting in a huge loss to the public exchequer
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged scam of ₹6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
This comes a day after the Delhi government accused the Delhi MCD of colliding with two toll tax companies, resulting in a huge loss to the public exchequer.
“I have written to the LG demanding a CBI probe into the toll tax scam of ₹6,000 crore in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The money collected from commercial vehicles coming to Delhi every day was embezzled in connivance," Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.
On Tuesday, AAP MLA and MCD in charge Durgesh Pathak had alleged that a large scam is caused by BJP leaders in toll tax collections. The BJP leaders were alleged to be in connivance with two private firms.
He alleged that the tax collected from around 10 lakh commercial vehicles that enter Delhi every day never reached the MCD.
The Delhi MCD has denied the charges and termed them “baseless" and “without facts".
This comes days after the Lieutenant Governor suspended 11 officials of the excise department including former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna for “serious lapses" in the implementation of the controversial excise policy of the Delhi Government.