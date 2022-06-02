Manish Sisodia likely to be arrested next in 'fake case': Delhi CM Kejriwal

After Satyendar Jain's arrest in a money laundering case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the central government is now planning to arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia soon. "I'd already announced a few months back that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," Arvind Kejriwal told media persons at a press conference.

