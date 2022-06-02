Manish Sisodia likely to be arrested next in 'fake case': Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him,’ Delhi CM Kejriwal said
After Satyendar Jain's arrest in a money laundering case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the central government is now planning to arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia soon. "I'd already announced a few months back that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," Arvind Kejriwal told media persons at a press conference.
Kejriwal had on January 23 in a similar press conference announced “on the basis of sources" that “the ED will arrest Satyendar Jain in the coming days" ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in February. Incidentally, Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 after he was summoned by the central agency. The Delhi CM, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, claimed Jain has been arrested in a fake case.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case and sent to custody till June 9. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that he has personally read the case, and the allegations against Jain are 'false'.
Soon after the arrest, Sisodia also claimed that the latter's arrest had been made in a "fake" case as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of losing Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held this year.
He described Sisodia, who is also the education minister, as one of the best lawmakers in the sector in India, and credited him with major reforms under the AAP government in Delhi.
Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.
"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.