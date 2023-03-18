Delhi politics is on the boil ever since Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of the capital resigned from his post after he went to jail in a case related to liquor policy. The resignation of Sisodia was accepted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Since that day, all the privileges that the Delhi cabinet minister holds, have been taken away from Sisodia, including an attempt to take away the bungalow, located on Mathura road.

The Kejriwal-led AAP government has allotted Sisodia's bungalow to Atishi Marlena. Atishi is the new education minister of Delhi, a portfolio held by Sisodia before his resignation.

Sisodia's family who's staying in that bungalow at present needs to vacate the property by 21 March, as per the Delhi government's order.

With these reports in the media, the question of Kejriwal and Sisodia's friendship has taken a bitter twist. The duo had always backed each other since the time AAP was formed in 2012. Sisodia remained the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister since 2015 and under him, the condition of the Delhi government schools has improved significantly, many reports claimed.

However, the recent allegation against Sisodia and then his resignation, have escalated troubles for AAP, as well as Kejriwal.

While the AAP leaders are still defending Sisodia and slamming the BJP for targeting the leader without any substantial evidence, Kejriwal's decision to vacate the bungalow has raised many questions.

The BJP questioned the urgency behind getting Sisodia's bungalow vacated.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter wrote, "Manish Sisodia nameplate removed from Sisodia’s Bungalow after

@ArvindKejriwal order. Kejriwal also ordered to vacate the bungalow in 15 days".

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya took a dig at Kejriwal and wrote, "Kejriwal had the promise to look after Manish Sisodia and his family. But he was removed as minister almost immediately, while Satyendra Jain was retained as minister for 9 months, when in jail. Now Sisodia has been asked to vacate the bungalow so that it can be allotted to Aatishi".

"Why is Kejriwal in such a tearing hurry to get rid of Sisodia? What happened to his promise to take care of Sisodia's family after his arrest," Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana said.

AAP responded saying it was "nothing but a compliance of law". AAP has Satyendar Jain's bungalows to Saurabh Bharadwaj. Jain is another leader whose name has appeared in the Delhi excise case.

Sisodia had been staying at the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which was earlier with former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The bungalow was allotted to Sisodia in 2015 when the AAP came to power in Delhi.

Jain was staying at the 2, Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines bungalow.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He is in judicial custody till March 20.