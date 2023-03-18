Manish Sisodia's nameplate removed from bungalow; BJP asks 'Why is Kejriwal in such a hurry?'5 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has allotted Manish Sisodia's bungalow to Atishi Marlena
- The BJP questioned the urgency behind getting Sisodia's bungalow vacated
Delhi politics is on the boil ever since Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of the capital resigned from his post after he went to jail in a case related to liquor policy. The resignation of Sisodia was accepted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Since that day, all the privileges that the Delhi cabinet minister holds, have been taken away from Sisodia, including an attempt to take away the bungalow, located on Mathura road.
