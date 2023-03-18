Delhi politics is on the boil ever since Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy CM of the capital resigned from his post after he went to jail in a case related to liquor policy. The resignation of Sisodia was accepted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Since that day, all the privileges that the Delhi cabinet minister holds, have been taken away from Sisodia, including an attempt to take away the bungalow, located on Mathura road.

