Manish Sisodia seeks CBI probe into ex-LG's change of stance on liquor policy

"The Lieutenant Governor (LG) took a U-turn to benefit some liquor shop owners. The LG changed his own policy as approved 48 hours earlier. Due to his decision, thousands of crores were lost to the government and some shopkeepers got the benefit of thousands of crores. I've written to the CBI to probe ex-LG's change of stance on opening of liquor shops in unauthorized areas," Sisodia alleged in a press conference on Saturday.