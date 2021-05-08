Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today urged the Centre to maintain 700 MT of medical oxygen supply to Delhi, claiming that the quantity received by the city has dipped in the past two days.

Manish Sisodia said in an online briefing that Delhi has a current need of 700 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen. On May 5, Delhi received for the first time 730 MT of oxygen, thanks to the Centre

"However, the supply dipped to 577 MT on May 6 and further 487 MT on May 7. It is very difficult for us to manage the needs of the hospitals at less than 700 MT supply," Sisodia said.

He hoped the Centre will cooperate with the Delhi government and ensure daily 700 MT supply of oxygen in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, at least four private hospitals in Delhi sent SOS calls to authorities over shortage of medical oxygen on Friday. The healthcare facilities included Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji. Government officials promptly responded to SOS calls and supplied three D-type cylinders to Irene Hospital and Kukreja Hospital.

A tanker carrying oxygen was supplied to Batra Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, officials said.

Delhi got just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6, which is 59 per cent of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

The capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals.

