Manish Sisodia will be arrested in next 2-3 days, claims Arvind Kejriwal

'We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days,' Kejriwal said
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be arrested in the next two to three days. Kejriwal's comments come days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sisodia.
“We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days," Kejriwal said Manish Sisodiawhile addressing in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Kejriwal and Sisodia are currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year.
Interacting with youth in Bhavnagar city on issues of education and employment, Sisodia said, “In Delhi, we have given two lakh government and 10 lakh private jobs... This rapidly growing enthusiasm among people across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on me. I want to say that I am an honest person and I am not afraid of CBI."
'BJP going to remove its Gujarat unit chief'
Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP will soon remove its Gujarat unit president C R Patil as it is "badly terrified" by the presence Aam Aadmi Party in the poll-bound state.
"In Gujarat, the BJP is badly terrified of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources, Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil is going to be removed soon," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Kejriwal had on Monday sought to position the contest between the BJP and AAP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls as a "Dharamyudh" like the Mahabharat where the ruling outfit has the "armies" of probe agencies CBI and the ED on its side, while his party has the "support of Lord Krishna".
The AAP national convener compared the BJP with the Kauravas, the defeated villains of the Mahabharat, and his side as the Pandavas, the victorious heroes of the Hindu epic.
Addressing a townhall meeting in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, he had claimed that the BJP-ruled Gujarat is yearning for a change and the AAP has received immense support from the people.
The CBI had on Friday raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations in the country over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.
The central prove agency registered a source-based FIR based and making Sisodia and others accused in the case following Delhi LG V K Saxena's recommendation for an investigation in the matter.
