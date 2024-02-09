Manmohan Singh may retire from public life after over 50 years of illustrious political innings: Report
Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh is reportedly retiring from public life due to his frail health and difficulty in moving. He has been rarely seen in Parliament in recent years and did not attend a single Budget session this year.
After playing a significant role in Indian political history, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh will reportedly retire from public life now, Hindustan Times report said citing sources.
