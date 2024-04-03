Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: A look at ex-PM's 33-year-long journey in 5 statements
Singh, 91, is credited for opening the Indian economy to global competition and regarded as architect of India’s economic liberalisation as Finance Minister in 1991. Later, Singh went on to become Prime Minister serving two terms between 2004 and 2014.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha on April 3 after serving 33 years in the Indian Parliament.
