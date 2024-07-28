Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his 112th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said that our team has been successful in reaching top five in International Mathematics Olympiad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, “A few days ago, the Olympics have also taken place in the world of mathematics - the International Mathematics Olympiad. Youth from more than 100 countries participated in the International Mathematics Olympiad and in the overall tally, our team has been successful in reaching the top five."

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply PM further said that the Charaideo Maidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. “In this list, it will be the 43rd site of India, but the first site from the Northeast... Charaideo means a shining city on the hills. It was the first capital of the Ahom dynasty. The people of the Ahom dynasty traditionally kept the mortal remains of their ancestors and their valuables in the Moidams," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said that Project PARI is a great medium to bring emerging artists on one platform to popularise public art.He said, “ A country can progress only by taking pride in its culture. Many such efforts are being made in India as well, One such effort is Project Pari. You must have seen very beautiful paintings on the walls on the roadsides and in the underpasses. These paintings and artworks are made by these artists only who are associated with Pari."

Moreover, the PM noted that Charaideo Maidam is a World Heritage Site, and it will attract more tourism. “I request you to include this site in your future plans. On March 9, this year I had the opportunity to unveil the tallest statue of Great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan," he noted.

PM Modi added, “the government has opened a special centre named MANAS, making it a major step in the fight against drugs. Recently, the helpline and portal for MANAS were launched. The government has also issued a toll-free number, 1933. Anyone can call this number to receive necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PM Modi said in a post on X that he also received numerous inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat' and is very happy to see several youngsters highlight collective efforts to transform society.

"I've been getting numerous inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday, the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society. You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800, " he said.

In his last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which aired on Sunday, June 30, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mann Ki Baat" is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, aired on the last Sunday of each month. Launched on October 3, 2014, the show aims to engage with various segments of Indian society, including women, the elderly, and the youth, by discussing important national issues.

The programme is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, as well as 11 foreign languages such as French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Over 500 All India Radio centres transmit it.

A study on the impact of “Mann Ki Baat" revealed that more than 100 crore people have tuned in at least once. The show highlights grassroots-level achievements and changemakers, inspiring positive actions and celebrating community contributions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!