Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls Operation Sindoor ‘face of changing India’, mentions anti-naxal operations | 10 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed 122nd episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat. Speaking on the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi praised the Indian Army for its bravery and said that the entire nation is proud of the Army’s precise and courageous operation carried out in Pakistan.

Here are the top ten quotes from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: 1. Operation Sindoor Highlighting the bravery of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the operation has instilled a renewed sense of confidence and determination in the global fight against terrorism. “Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour. Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives.,” PM said.

2. Vocal for local PM Modi said that our soldiers destroyed terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India. "After this campaign, a renewed energy is visible in the whole country regarding ‘Vocal for Local’. A parent remarked, "We will now buy toys only made in India, for our children. Patriotism will start from childhood." Some families have taken a pledge, "We will spend our next vacation in some beautiful place in the country." Many youngsters have pledged to 'Wed in India'; Someone also said, “Now every gift we give will be made by an Indian artisan,” he added.

3. ITBP team scaling Mount Makalu Narendra Modi applauded the efforts of the ITBP team for successfully scaling Mount Makalu and commended them for their environmental initiative in cleaning the area by removing over 150 kilograms of waste.

He said, “Our ITBP team went to climb the world's most difficult peak, Mount Makalu. But they didn't just climb the mountain, they also took up the task of removing the garbage lying near the peak. The members of this team brought down more than 150 kg of non-biodegradable waste with them…”

4. Sugar boards in Schools PM Modi also highlighted the introduction of ‘sugar boards’ in schools as an innovative initiative to raise awareness among children about their sugar consumption and promote healthier dietary habits.

PM said, “You must have seen blackboards in schools, but now ‘sugar boards’ are also being installed in some schools – not blackboard, but sugar board. The aim of this unique initiative of CBSE is to make children aware of their sugar intake. By understanding how much sugar should be consumed and how much sugar is being consumed, children have started choosing healthy options themselves. This is a unique effort and its impact will also be very positive.”

5. Khelo India Speaking on the recent success of Khelo India, PM Modi remarked that five cities in Bihar had the honour of hosting the events, where matches across various categories were organised. He said, “In the Weight Lifting competitions, the brilliant performances of Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra, Harshvardhan Sahu of Odisha and Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh won everyone's heart. Sairaj Pardesi of Maharashtra went on to create three records. In athletics, Qadir Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan of Uttar Pradesh and Hansraj of Rajasthan performed brilliantly.”

6. MoU with WHO Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared in the 122nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, “Along with 'Yoga Day', there has been a significant development in the field of Ayurveda. On May 24, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whom I fondly call Tulsi Bhai.” He added, “ Along with this agreement, work has started on a dedicated traditional medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions. This initiative will help in making AYUSH reach a maximum number of people across the world scientifically...”

7. ‘Drone didi bringing revolution in agriculture,’ says PM Modi highlighted the growing role of women in agriculture and technology, saying, “Women in villages are now flying drones as ‘Drone Didis’, bringing about a new revolution in agriculture.”

He cited the example of the Sangareddy district of Telangana where women are completing the work of spraying pesticides on 50 acres of land with the help of drones. “Three hours in the morning, two hours in the evening and the work is done. Neither the scorching sun, nor the danger of poisonous chemicals. The villagers have also accepted this change wholeheartedly. Now these women are not known as 'drone operators' but as ‘sky warriors’,” said the PM.

8. PM Modi said in his address that on account of the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities have started reaching Maoist violence-affected areas as well. “People of Katejhari village of the Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra had been waiting for this day for years. A bus could never run here before. Why? It’s because this village was affected by Maoist violence. And when the bus reached the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing the Dhol-Nagara,” PM said.

PM Modi also highlighted educational progress in areas once affected by Naxalism, particularly in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where students have excelled despite the challenges. Students from the district achieved impressive results in the 10th and 12th board examinations, with around a 95 per cent pass rate; Dantewada topped the 10th-grade results and secured the sixth position in the 12th-grade exams in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies)