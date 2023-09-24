PM Modi announced the addition of nine more Vande Bharat trains, with over 1.11 million passengers having already travelled in them.

PM Modi has announced the addition of nine more Vande Bharat trains to the existing 25, citing the continuous increase in the popularity of these trains, with more than 1.11 million passengers having already used them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi, “25 Vande Bharat trains are already running, now nine more will be added to them. The popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising. Over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled on them."

PM Modi further noted, “Speed, the scale of infrastructure development is matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians...Today people of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat will get the facility of Vande Bharat Express trains. These new Vande Bharat Express trains depict the new energy of the country."

The regular train service of the Vijayawada – Chennai – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express will commence its operations on September 25. The train is composed of 8 coaches (7 AC Chair Car coaches and 1 Executive Chair Car coach) with a carrying capacity of 530 passengers. The train will be in service 6 days a week, except Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi remarked, "We all know that there are several railway stations which have not been developed for the past several years... Works to develop these stations are underway... All the stations which will be developed in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' will be called 'Amrit Bharat Stations..."

Earlier in the day, Vijayawada Railway Manager Narendra Patel said, "The inaugural Train service will be flagged off by the Prime Minister through video conference. This will be the first Vande Bharat Train connecting Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Bookings have been opened for all classes of regular train service,"

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!