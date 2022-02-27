Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 AM. This will be the 86th episode of the monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister.

Listeners can listen to the Sanskrit version of 'Mann Ki Baat' on FM Gold and Indraprastha Channel of All India Radio(AIR) immediately after the PM's Broadcast today. Listeners can also to the English version of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 8 PM tonight on FM Rainbow channel of All India of Radio(AIR).

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought ideas and suggestions for this month's broadcast of 'Mann ki Baat'.

PM Shri Narendra Modi will share the 86th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today on all channels of @AkashvaniAIR & @DDNational.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/IbAZkSQQKF — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) February 27, 2022

In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "This month's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions ...write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message."

The Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on 30 January, Modi also said India is fighting the new wave of COVID-19 with "great success" and asserted that the people's trust on indigenous vaccines was "our strength".

He said more than one crore children have sent him "their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad.

These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for the country's future, Modi said.

He talked about a postcard from a girl in Assam who expressed her wish to see India in the 100th year of independence as the cleanest country in the world, completely free of terrorism, among the 100 percent literate countries, with zero accidents and capable of ensuring food security with sustainable technology

"What our daughters think, the dreams they see for the country, do come true," the prime minister said.

When everyone will together make an effort and the young generation will work towards this goal, "you will definitely make India the way you want her to be", he said addressing the girl.

