Mann ki Baat updates: Amid border tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India knows how to look in the eye of the opponent and respond appropriately. “In Ladakh, India has a strong reply to those who eyed its territory. India knows how to keep up friendship and also knows how to look into the eye and respond appropriately," PM Modi said in the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat’.

"India bows to our brave martyrs. They have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered," PM Modi said adding that the world has seen India's commitment to protecting its border and sovereignty. This is the first address of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' after the face-off in Ladakh.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address:

Shri Narasimha Rao Ji belonged to a humble background.He fought injustice from a very young age.I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji.

Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji.He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar.

I have an appeal to my young friends and start-ups- can we make traditional indoor games popular?

I have been seeing that people are writing to me, especially youngsters, about how they are playing traditional indoor games.

India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more

Time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced

We should be more careful during unlock then we were during the lockdown

No mission can be successful without common people participation

We should make our country self-reliant,it will be true tribute to our martyrs

Pople from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation

World has seen India's commitment for protecting its borders

In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories

Guided by our strong cultural ethos, India has turned challenges into successes.

However the big challenge is we will overcome it

This year can turn into a year of achievements

. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges

PM Modi talks about disasters that the nation faced like cyclone Amphan, cyclone Nisarga

Some people are saying 2020 is not auspicious: PM Modi

