PM Modi: Befitting reply given to those eyeing Indian territory in Ladakh

Mann ki Baat updates: Amid border tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India knows how to look in the eye of the opponent and respond appropriately. “In Ladakh, India has a strong reply to those who eyed its territory. India knows how to keep up friendship and also knows how to look into the eye and respond appropriately," PM Modi said in the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat’.