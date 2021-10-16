Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address the 82nd edition on 24 October

"In the western parts of India, especially Gujarat and Rajasthan, there is a scarcity of water and suffer droughts. In Gujarat, at the beginning of the rainy season people celebrate 'Jal-Jilani Ekadashi' it is similar to what we call today 'Catch the Rain'...accumulating each and every drop of water. In Bihar and other parts of the east, the festival of Chhath is celebrated," said PM Modi during his address at the 81st episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.