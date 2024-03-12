Calling the former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar a “senior and experienced leader", BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the party is set to give him a big responsibility in the coming time.

While speaking to the media persons, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “He is a senior leader and has experience in the party and organisation and has run a good government. Soon the party will give him a big responsibility..."

Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday. Later in the day, Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new Haryana CM in front of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Along with him, several leaders took oath as the Haryana cabinet ministers.

Four BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal took oath as minister in the Haryana cabinet. Also, one independent MLA Ranjit Singh was administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Nayab Singh Saini, the Lok Sabha MP from Haryana's Kurukshetra, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing his predecessor, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of Khattar, whose second (consecutive) term ends this year.

Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini was appointed Haryana BJP state president in October last year. Nayab Singh Saini won the Kurukshetra constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 3.83 lakh votes over his nearest challenger, Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46. The government will be backed by six independent MLAs.

