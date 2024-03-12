Manohar Lal Khattar may step down as Haryana CM amid crisis within BJP-JJP alliance : Report
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar may resign on Tuesday. BJP's Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia could replace him. Khattar is likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Karnal seat.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign from his post on Tuesday, as cracks seem to have appeared in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
