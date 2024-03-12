Active Stocks
Manohar Lal Khattar may step down as Haryana CM amid crisis within BJP-JJP alliance : Report

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar may resign on Tuesday. BJP's Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia could replace him. Khattar is likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Karnal seat.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (ANI )

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign from his post on Tuesday, as cracks seem to have appeared in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

The Chief Minister has reportedly asked all ministers in his cabinet to resign. Sources said BJP's state president Nayab Saini or Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia may replace Khattar as Dushyant Chautala, the JJP leader and deputy chief minister, has decided to leave the alliance.  

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat told news agency ANI that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the Khattar-led government will ensure its survival. 

Also Read : BJP's Haryana MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress due to ‘compelling political reasons’

“I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Rawat said.

Haryana is also going for assembly polls this year.

Sources also said that leaders of both the parties have called meetings of their respective MLAs separately. Khattar is also expected to hold a meeting of all BJP ministers at his residence.

The BJP has rushed two leaders - Union Minister Arjun Munda and party General Secretary Tarun Chugh - to Chandigarh as central observers to Chandigarh. A legislature party meeting of the BJP is scheduled to be convened soon, sources said. 

Cracks have reportedly developed in the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana over seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls. The crisis worsened after BJP's Hisar MP Brijendra Singh joined Congress. 

The BJP and JJP came together after the 2019 assembly polls as the BJP fell short of majority - 46 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The BJP has 41 MLAs and enjoys support of six independent MLAs.  The JJP has 10 MLAs while the Congress has 30 MLAs in the house.

With the JJP's separation, the BJP will have the backing of 48 MLAs. 

 

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 10:24 AM IST
