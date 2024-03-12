Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and cabinet resign amid cracks in BJP-JJP alliance
A meeting of BJP legislature party will be held soon to decide a new leader. Sources said either BJP's state president Nayab Singh Saini will replace Khattar or he might take oath again with a different cabinet in the evening.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, have resigned on Tuesday.
