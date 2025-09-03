Manoj Jarange ends Mumbai stir, urges trust for Maratha Quota in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange sounded hopeful on Wednesday, 3 September, that Maratha members in Marathwada and western Maharashtra will be entitled to reservation benefits.

Speaking from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where Jarange is presently undergoing medical care following a hunger strike, the 43-year-old activist called for calm and trust in the process.

What Did Jarange Say About the Quota Victory? The activist called off his hunger strike in the presence of senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29.

“Not a single line had been written by the state government in our favour till now. People should not believe in the ‘joker-type’ individuals (who have criticised his move). Those speaking against the decision have done nothing for the Maratha community,” Jarange said.

The activist said the members of his community will eventually understand his decision to call off the agitation. “No Maratha in the Marathwada region will be left out of quota,” he said, adding that village-level committees will be made to help Marathas establish their Kunbi lineage.

“The community is happy, I am happy,” he said.

Manoj Jarange, who had recently returned from Mumbai after ending his hunger strike, is recuperating from dehydration and low blood sugar in a private hospital.

How Was the Maratha Quota Protest Concluded? Manoj Jarange formally informed the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the Maratha quota agitation had been called off, following a resolution of the core issue.

The Maratha quota protest, which extended over five days at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, was initiated by Manoj Jarange on 29 August through a hunger strike, demanding reservation for Marathas.

Acceptance of most demands by the Maharashtra government, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, facilitated the conclusion. These certificates will enable Maratha claimants to qualify for the reservation benefits accorded to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

What Are the Govt’s Commitments Regarding Caste Certificates? The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a government resolution (GR) on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past. A village-level mechanism will be put in place for this, said the government.

The Kunbi subgroup is officially classified as part of the OBC category within the state, thus qualifying certificate holders for reservation.

What Legal Issues Are Still Pending? While the High Court bench, composed of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe, accepted the submission to conclude the agitation, it raised concerns about alleged damages to public property during the protests.

The Bombay High Court inquired, “Who will pay for that?” Advocates representing Jarange and associated organisations denied the claims, asserting that while public inconvenience occurred, no substantial damage was caused.

The bench mandated that Jarange and his team must submit affidavits clearly stating they were not instigators of any unlawful behaviour. Failure to file such affidavits within four weeks would implicate them as instigators, the court warned. The bench assured that no adverse orders would be passed after affidavits are filed and would dispose of pending petitions accordingly.

What Was the Court’s Stance on Azad Maidan? The Bombay High Court had earlier ordered Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan immediately, declaring the occupation illegal and unauthorised.

However, the court granted Manoj Jarange permission to remain until Wednesday, 3 September, morning after his request, citing ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the matter.

What Are the Implications for the Maratha Community? This development marks a crucial milestone for Maratha members in Marathwada and western Maharashtra seeking affirmative action benefits. Access to the OBC quota could enhance educational and employment opportunities for many within the community.