NEW DELHI : President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed former Union minister Manoj Sinha as the next lieutenant overnor of Jammu and Kashmir. He will replace Girish Chandra Murmu who resigned on Wednesday.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office vice Girish Chandra Murmu,"a statement from the president’s office said Thursday. Murmu’s resignation has been accepted by the President, it said.

Sinha has represented the parliamentary constituency of Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh thrice in the Lok Sabha.

Sinha has also served as junior railways minister.

There is speculation that Murmu, 60, a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, is likely to be appointed the next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his term this week.

Mehrshi was appointed India’s top public auditor in 2017 after his retirement from the civil services. Before this, Mehrishi - a former IAS officer of the 1978 batch - has been India’s finance secretary and home secretary.

