Home >Politics >News >Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha takes oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Manoj Sinha was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan
  • 61-year-old Manoj Sinha succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was today sworn-in as the new Lieutenant Governor(L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir. The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

He succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu who has now been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG).

Advisors to the previous lieutenant governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the simple function.

Sinha was former Minister of State for Railways and later and later held an independent charge of Ministry of Communication.

His political career started when he was elected the president of Banaras Hindu University Students Union in 1982. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and repeated the term in 1999.

Sinha has been a member of the BJP national council from 1989 to 1996. He was elected to the Lower House for a third term in national politics when the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

